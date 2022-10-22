Texans’ pass defense takes devastating hit with latest injury update

Not much has gone right for the Houston Texans to start the 2022 season, and it looks like they have received more bad news regarding one of their top pass rushers in Jonathan Greenard ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jonathan Greenard injury update

Greenard hasn’t played since the Texans Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers after picking up an ankle injury during the game. Greenard seemed likely to return after Houston’s bye week in Week 6 for their Week 7 contest, but he ended up injuring his calf during practice this week. It appears it was serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured reserve for Greenard, who is now expected to be out for the next 4-to-6 weeks.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Texans’ top pass rusher defensive end Jonathan Greenard is going on IR after injuring his calf this week in practice, per source. Greenard is expected to be back in 4-6 weeks.”

This is a huge loss for the Texans, as Greenard had made a big impact early in the season. He’s only picked up 1.5 sacks on the season, but the defense has looked a lot better with him on the field. Being without him for the next four games at least will only add to the Texans long list of struggles.

With Greenard out, it looks like Rasheem Green will be filling in for the time being. Green has been solid for the Texans so far this season, picking up 2.5 sacks through the four games he’s played in so far this season. He will hope to keep that production up moving forward, otherwise, things could go from bad to worse for the Texans while Greenard is on the sidelines.