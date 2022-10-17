Texans drop front office bombshell during bye week

The Houston Texans are on a bye in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season but they have just turned heads around with a surprising front office maneuver that saw the franchise part ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“A significant shakeup in Houston: Texans are parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, sources tell ESPN. Houston hired Easterby in 2019 and he had a major voice in the organization.”

Easterby served the aforementioned role for the Texans starting in 2020. Before he arrived in Houston, he had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and the New England Patriots. Easterby is perhaps best known in Houston for his major role in urging the team’s ownership in hiring head coach Lovi Smith and general manager Nick Caserio.

There are not many clues as of the moment whether there will be follow-up movements in the Texans’ front office, but it’s fair to speculate that Smith’s and Caserio’s seats might also be getting a little bit warmer. For one, the Texans are not faring well this season, entering the bye week with a 1-3-1 record. It also appears that even their 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 5 did not do any favor for Easterby’s job security in Houston.

The Houston Texans will look to win their second game in a row when they return to action in this coming weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.