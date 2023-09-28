Texas A&M football is hoping for a bounce back season this year after a disappointing 5-7 2022 campaign, but so far, it's not off to the start they were looking for. The Aggies have only lost one game, but it was a game that fans felt like they needed to have. Miami football also went 5-7 last year, and when the two teams met earlier this season, the Hurricanes came out on top. Miami beat Texas A&M 48-33, and that is the one blemish on the schedule so far for the Aggies. While the on field result hasn't been what fans were expecting in recent years, it has still been smooth sailing for Texas A&M on the recruiting trail.

Texas A&M football has recruited extremely well since Jimbo Fisher took over, and the 2024 class has been no different. More good news came for the Aggies on Thursday when five-star CB/athlete Terry Bussey announced his commitment to Texas A&M. The Aggies currently have the #3 class in the country according to 247 sports, and that class features three five-star recruits. The talent is going to be there every year for Texas A&M to be successful.

Terrey Bussey is the #2 recruit in the entire country on 247 Sports, the #2 athlete and the #5 player in the state of Texas. He currently attends Timpson High School in Timpson, TX, and he will be staying in his home state for college. Timspon is about two and a half hours from the Texas A&M campus in College Station. This is a big pickup for Jimbo Fisher and his staff, and they are building a special 2024 class.