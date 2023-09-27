Conner Weigman's injury is a devastating blow to the Texas A&M football team. The Aggies quarterback is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season after reportedly fracturing his foot in last week's win over Auburn. With Max Johnson in line to replace Conner Weigman as the No. 1 quarterback, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is showing faith in the team's second option.

Prior to suffering his season-ending injury, Weigman completed 68.9% of his passes for 979 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Johnson was terrific once Weigman left Texas A&M's matchup with Auburn for good. The Aggies' new starting quarterback completed seven of 11 passes for 123 yards, two scores and no picks. Texas A&M scored 21 of its 27 points in the second half, pulling away from the Tigers for its biggest win of the season.

Perhaps Johnson's impressive showing in relief of Weigman has erased any concerns Fisher might have regarding the Texas A&M football's most important position.

“I feel very confident (in him),” coach Jimbo Fisher said of Johnson Wednesday, via The Athletic. “He throws the ball very well, can distribute and understands our offense. We’re blessed to have him.”

Johnson has plenty of starting experience under his belt. He threw for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions with LSU in 2021 before transferring to the Texas A&M football program.

Fisher better hope that his public belief in Johnson proves to be prescient. Despite being owed close to $77 million after the 2023 season, Fisher's job as the Texas A&M football coach is thought to be in jeopardy. The Aggies had a disastrous 48-33 loss against Miami. They've since rebounded by cruising past UL Monroe and Auburn.

Texas A&M hosts Arkansas Saturday.