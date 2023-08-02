College football season is about to start. But, this has not stopped programs from continuing their recruitment efforts for their future rosters. Among those programs still eyeing high school stars are Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football program. The Aggies are blazing in to notch Kobe Black over Nick Saban's Alabama football and the LSU football program.

Kobe Black might just be headed to play for Texas A&M football. The young cornerback had a visit to Jimbo Fisher's facilities and was shown around, per Mike Roach of 247 Sports.

The probable reason for his looming commitment to the Aggies is his roots. Black has deep ties to the roster and the coaching staff. This surely takes them over the other programs fighting it out for his presence.

Moreover, the recruitment squad led by TJ Rushing and Bryant Gross-Armiento had promised the young star something that other coaches would not be able to offer immediately. They gave him a guarantee for early playing time and a spot in the rotation. This was after he was given a breakdown of their depth chart and oriented with the other moving parts of their rotation.

These are huge steps that may win over Kobe Black. A young cornerback of his caliber has the upside to play in the NFL one day. The only thing that may control that is the amount of time he spends in the gridiron to showcase his skills and fill up the stat sheet.

Will he end up playing for Coach Jimbo Fisher when it is all said and done?