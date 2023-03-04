Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is set to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, and he’s confident he can eclipse Michigan cornerback DJ Turner’s current fastest time of 4.26, which was set on Friday.

It makes sense, as Achane is a former track star who ran a 10.14 in the 100 metre dash and a 20.2 in the 200 metre last season for the Aggies, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. The 21-year-old believes he will be the fastest when all is said and done.

“Of course I expect to run the fastest time,” Achane said on Saturday. “I saw DJ Turner ran a 4.26. That’s very good. That’s just setting the bar, setting the standard. I can’t wait to go out there and show my speed on Sunday.”

Achane returned 20 kickoffs during his three-year career in Texas, averaging 30.7 yards and scoring two touchdowns, while running for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns on 369 carries, per Williams. The versatile running back also caught 65 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns as an Aggie.

Texas A&M Football lists the Missouri City, TX native at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds.

“People always say I’m small, but I’ve been dealing with that my whole life,” Achane said. “I feel like my size doesn’t mean anything. I’ve been good in my career this far. I do break a lot of tackles. I’m not the type to take any head-on tackles. I feel like I have natural ability to avoid tackles, and that’s something I’m very, very good at.”

The First-Team All-SEC junior is expected to be selected relatively early in the 2023 NFL Draft; he was rated as the No. 3 draft-eligible running back for 2023 by ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, and Scouts Inc. lists him as the No. 48 overall prospect for the draft.

We’ll know by the end of Sunday whether DJ Turner retains the fastest speed, or if former track star Devon Achane can one-up his fellow prospect.