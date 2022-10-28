Jimbo Fisher shockingly stiffs SEC Network amid Texas A&M football’s struggles

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football are having a rough year so far. Sitting at 3-4 with two losses to unranked teams ousting them out of the AP Top 25, it’s safe to say that the Aggies are underachieving.

It’s made Fisher a popular scapegoat of pundits and critics around the nation, especially given his lucrative salary. The Texas A&M football head coach doesn’t appear to be taking the heat well, either.

Fisher was scheduled to appear for a standard production meeting with SEC Network talent ahead of the Aggies’ game against Ole Miss football this weekend. But the Texas A&M coach shockingly bailed on the meeting without notice, per Tony Barnhart of TMG College Sports.

Per Barnhart, coaches generally reschedule such meetings if they know they’ll be unable to make it. Jimbo Fisher did no such thing, pulling a move that left SEC Network commentator Tom Hart flabbergasted.

According to Brandon Zimmerman of ESPN and the SEC Network, Hart said “I don’t know why, but I’ve been doing this for a minute, and that’s the first time a head coach bailed on a production meeting.”

This is legitimately the first time that Hart has seen a head coach do what Jimbo Fisher did. The Texas A&M football coach is already under fire for the Aggies’ offensive issues this season.

Now he’s likely going to face a whole new level of criticism for his actions here. It’s fine to miss a production meeting. It’s clearly happened before.

But missing the meeting and not letting the SEC Network know is a very bad look for Jimbo Fisher.