ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a New Mexico State-Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico State-Texas A&M.

The Texas A&M Aggies have a clear task this week: Stay healthy. Don't pick up any key injuries. Win and move on. That's it. A&M does not need to gain style points against the New Mexico State Aggies. A&M doesn't have to impress anyone or show off. This is a mid-November cupcake game for a team which has a ton to play for down the stretch. Texas A&M has only one loss in the SEC and is therefore squarely in position to qualify for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in early December. The Aggies have two losses, but only one came in the conference. Their other loss was to Notre Dame. It's very simple: If A&M wins the next two weeks against Auburn and Texas, it will play in the SEC title game for the very first time and will have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. What an incredible opportunity this is for coach Mike Elko in his first season on the job in College Station.

The roadmap for Texas A&M in this game is not complicated: Build a huge first-half lead. Get to halftime with a hefty advantage. Then rest the starters in the second half so that they will be fresh for Auburn and will be in position to take on Texas with a full tank of fuel. A&M cannot mess around in this game, and it needs a low-impact week with minimal physical strain. This is a game in which A&M will want to reduce the number of snaps, meaning that it will want to run the ball as much as possible and simplify the playbook to reduce the chances of anyone getting hurt. No one in the A&M program should be legitimately worried about losing to New Mexico State. This team needs to put this game to bed, run out the clock, and move on to Auburn, so that the pursuit of a historic SEC title game berth can proceed smoothly.

New Mexico State-Texas A&M Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2016. Texas A&M won, 52-10.

Overall Series: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 1-0.

Here are the New Mexico State-Texas A&M College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico State-Texas A&M Odds

New Mexico State: +39.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Texas A&M: -39.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 54.5 (-106)

Under: 54.5 (-114)

How to Watch New Mexico State vs Texas A&M

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why New Mexico State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M won't try to throw down the field and tack on extra touchdowns if it gets a 21- or 28-point lead in the third quarter. The Aggies will want to run out the clock, shorten the game, and move on to Auburn. They do not need to pile on the points once they get a healthy midgame margin. New Mexico State might cover the huge spread as long as it can score 10 to 13 points. A&M is not going to score more than 52 points. It is focused on getting this game done quickly and staying healthy for the Auburn-Texas home stretch.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

The A&M roster is dramatically better than NMSU's. A&M can get a 21-0 first-quarter lead and a 35-0 halftime lead. Even with a simple playbook and an emphasis on running the ball, A&M can still win this game 45-0 or 52-7.

Final New Mexico State-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

We are slightly leaning toward New Mexico State, but we don't trust NMSU here. We think you should pass on this one.

Final New Mexico State-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: New Mexico State +39.5