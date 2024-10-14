After the Texas Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the latest chapter in the Red River Rivalry, Dua Lipa was gifted a football jersey while performing at the Austin City Limits Festival.

This moment occurred during her second headlining performance at Austin City Limits 2024 on October 12, 2024. She was assigned the number 1 on the jersey, which said “Lipa” on the back. It can be seen in the second slide of her recent Instagram post.

She continued performing “Be the One” in the jersey. Fans took videos of the iconic performance and shared them on social media following the show.

The 2024 Austin City Limits lineup was stacked, with Dua Lipa being one of the many headliners of the Texas festival. The likes of Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, Benson Boone, Tyler, the Creator, and Chappell Roan also headlined it.

Like previous years, the 2024 ACL Festival took place over two weekends. The first ran from October 4-6, and the second went from 11-13, 2024. Thousands of fans gather to hear their favorite artists at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

Who is Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa is a three-time Grammy-winning artist. She gained notoriety for her self-titled debut album in 2017. It featured hit songs like “Be the One,” “New Love,” and “IDGAF.”

Her second album, Future Nostalgia, was released in 2020. She then embarked on the 91-show Future Nostalgia Tour in 2022. The tour brought her across North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania.

In 2024, Dua Lipa released her third studio album, Radical Optimism. A support tour will launch in November 2024 and keep her busy until October 2025.

Earlier in her career, she also opened for other A-list artists on their blockbuster tours. She previously served as the opening act for Torye Sivan, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay.

Texas football's Red River Rivalry win

The Texas Longhorns extended their record to 6-0 with their win over the Oklahoma Sooners. They dominated the game, winning 34-3. The Longhorns held the Sooners scoreless in the final three quarters after they took a 3-0 lead.

Quinn Ewers, who has missed the last two games due to an oblique injury, threw for 199 yards and a touchdown (and an interception) in his return. Ewers completed 20/29 passes in his first game back.

While he was out, Arch Manning filled in for him. Manning has thrown over 900 yards and nine touchdowns in his limited playing time. He led the Longhorns to big wins over the UTSA Roadrunners, UL Monroe Warhawks, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner carried the team on the ground. He had 118 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Ewers also rushed for a touchdown.

To their credit, the Sooners held wide receiver Isiah Bond in check. Bond had just one catch for five yards throughout the game. Gunnar Helm had a team-high five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, Texas had 406 yards of offense. Oklahoma had just 237 despite leading the game in time of possession and first downs (18).

Next, the Longhorns have a big game against the Georgia Bulldogs on October 19. The primetime matchup will take place at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.