Will Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program work their magic en route to landing Tyanthony Smith from Mike Elko's Texas A&M squad?

No wins on away games were just not cutting it for budding young star Tyanthony Smith. The additional departure of Jimbo Fisher may have also been another huge red flag for him. Now, he has officially made his intentions clear in leaving Mike Elko's Texas A&M football program to flip his commitment. A lot of college scouts are once again courting him but it seems like Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football squad are leading the race in landing the linebacker.

The Texas football program will host Tyanthony Smith for an upcoming visit, per Gerry Hamilton of On 3 Sports. He was supposed to check out the facilities immediately after his NCAA Transfer Portal decision. But, the visit to Steve Sarkisian's squad fell through in the previous month. He would then be stuck in limbo while still being committed to Mike Elko's Texas A&M.

Smith is one hell of a defender that the Longhorns could use in their future. He notched 217 tackles with 19 tackles for loss. Quarterbacks may shiver if he sides with the Texas football squad as well. Three sacks were under his belt throughout his high school tenure. Sarkisian is sure to get a quality linebacker if he ends up donning the iconic colors

Sarkisian is slowly solidifying his Texas football secondary as the college football season wraps up. Wardell Mack was another successful attempt at flipping commitments. He was previously set on joining the Florida Gators but the Longhorns worked their recruiting magic and landed him.

Nothing is set in stone yet but the future looks bright for the Longhorns. Do they finally have their linebacker of the future?