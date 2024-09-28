Texas State football officials recently received a verbal offer from the Mountain West, which recently announced they will retain Air Force and UNLV, to join the conference and a decision on a possible conference change is expected in the next few days, according to college football insider Pete Thamel.

The Mountain West lost five schools, Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State, to the Pac-12. MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez responded to a lawsuit filed by the Pac-12 as the conferences came to a scheduling agreement that included a so-called “poaching penalty.”

“To say that the Mountain West was taking advantage of the Pac-12 could not be farther from the truth,” part of the statement from Navarez read. “The Mountain West Conference wanted to help the Pac-12 schools and student-athletes, but not at the expense of the Mountain West. The Pac-12 has taken advantage of our willingness to help them and enter into a scheduling agreement with full acknowledgment and legal understanding of their obligations.”

The penalty went into effect when the five teams agreed to join the Pac-12. The Mountain West currently includes UNLV, Air Force, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State and Hawaii. The MWC is seeking one more school.

Texas State football's small role in the latest conference race

There's little holding up the non-Power Four conferences. Texas State football, currently in the Sun Belt, only became an FBS member in 2012.

There are 18 schools each in the Big Ten and ACC, 16 schools in both the SEC and Big 12, and only two schools in the Pac-12, which will have seven in 2026. Between the NIL drama and the consolidation of power in the conferences, college football can't even pretend to maintain the illusion that it's a level playing field. There is a small handful of powerful, rich schools that can buy coaches and players at will, while the rest cling to sinking conferences that provide just enough television contract money to keep the less successful schools afloat.

To make matters worse, the dwindling number of people with television cable subscriptions will only further shrink potential future contracts, and that money will keep countless smaller sports and women's sports programs solvent. Schools, of course, are passing the buck to students, who are forced to pay exorbitant fees as schools are required by Title IX to have the same number of sports for men and women.

At least the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, so in theory, more teams will get a piece of the playoff pie.