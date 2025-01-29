ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Longhorns authored a remarkable story on Saturday in the college basketball world. They trailed Texas A&M by 22 points. They rallied to cut the deficit to seven. Then Texas A&M went on a small run to push its lead back up to 14 points midway through the second half. This game seemed done and dusted multiple times. Yet, the Longhorns never stopped fighting. They were down 64-50 with under seven minutes left. They produced a 10-0 run to get within four. Texas A&M stabilized and was able to push its lead back to seven, at 67-60. With under 1:45 left, the score was still A&M 69, Texas 63. The Aggies were still very much in the driver's seat with not a lot of time left.

Texas kept pushing. The Longhorns uncorked a 7-0 run in the last minute and a half, getting three defensive stops and three buckets — one of them a 3-pointer — for a one-point lead in the final seconds. Texas A&M launched a 40-footer just before the final horn which missed. The Longhorns had come all the way back to pull off one of the most incredible comebacks of the 2024-2025 college basketball season. The Horns were able to follow a win over a good Missouri team with another high-end win over A&M. Texas has dramatically improved its chances of making the NCAA Tournament and now hopes it can continue to build on what it has done over the past week.

The Ole Miss Rebels are trying to bounce back after losing to Missouri this past weekend. Ole Miss went on the road in the SEC against a good team and lost. It's not an appalling failure of any kind. It's simply life in America's deepest and toughest college basketball conference. Good teams are going to lose plenty of times in the SEC. Tennessee, one of the top 15 teams in the country, has now lost four games in the SEC, falling to Auburn and Kentucky in consecutive games. That's how brutal the SEC is. Ole Miss just has to have a short memory, come back on the court, and play the kind of defense coach Chris Beard knows his Rebels are capable of.

Texas: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Ole Miss: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs Ole Miss

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas has shown the ability to respond to highly adverse situations. If the Longhorns don't start this game well, they can still battle back and — even if they don't win outright — keep the game close enough to cover the spread. A win such as the one Texas pulled off against Texas A&M is the kind of game which can transform a season and galvanize a group of athletes in the locker room. Texas will have no shortage of confidence heading into this game.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels were not at their best on the road at Mizzou. They should be much better in this game overall, playing at home. More specifically, they should be better on defense than they were at Missouri. Ole Miss playing to its potential on defense is a recipe for a decisive Rebel win.

Final Texas-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Ole Miss, but we think you should stay away from this game.

Final Texas-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -5.5