Gerry Turner is the inaugural Golden Bachelor! The Golden Bachelor is a spin-off of the popular dating reality series The Bachelor which airs on ABC. The Bachelor has aired for 60 seasons starting in 2002.

ABC describes The Golden Bachelor as “whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” adding that a “hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

The 71-year-old is a grandpa from Indiana and a retired restauranteur. He was previously married to his high school sweetheart Toni for 43 years. They have two daughters Angie and Jenny, and later, their two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, Toni died in 2017 after an undisclosed illness. Six years after Toni's passing, he is ready to find love once again.

Turner loves to keep himself busy by playing pickleball, inviting friends and family over for barbeques and cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams.

The Golden Bachelor will be in company of several The Bachelor spin-offs such as The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and several others which either have been canceled or halted in production for the time-being. The franchise is global and has a worldwide audience as many of the aforementioned shows have their own “spin-off” of the series in different countries such as Canada, Vietnam, Brazil, and more.

Currently, ABC's The Bachelorette is airing where men are vying for the attention of this season's bachelorette Charity Lawson. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on ABC. The spinoff will air this fall on Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.