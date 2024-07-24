Sam McKinney might have borrowed his latest pickup line on Jenn Tran from a famous movie. On the latest episode of The Bachelorette, which aired last night (July 22), McKinney (known on the show as Sam M.), was one of the contestants who participated in the Thunder Down Under group date.

Sam M. was introduced to the audience as Mr. Fluster — referencing his previous steamy conversation with Jenn last episode — he hit the stage to show off his sexy stripper moves. When he strolled his way down to the end of the stage to meet Jenn and former Australian sister Bachelorettes Elly and Becky.

“I don’t make you flustered,” Jenn said, referring to his stripper name.

Sam replied, “No, you just bother me.”

Jenn immediately responded didn’t buy the quote, responding, “Oh shut up! What line … what movie did you get that from?”

“I wouldn’t be doing this if you didn’t bother me,” Sam M. said leaning in for a kiss/

After the show aired, fan sent a DM to Bachelornation.scoop’s Instagram about which film Sam M. got his response from.

that the line was from the 2016 film The Choice.

In the 2016 movie The Choice, Travis (Benjamin Walker) and Gabby (Teresa Palmer) kiss, but immediately after, Gabby asks, “Why’d you do that?”

Travis responds, “Because you bother me.”

Sam M. and Jenn Tran’s Chemistry

Sam M. and Jenn’s chemistry has been heating up. In the first episode, the two shared a steamy makeout session after he accepted the first impression rose. Jenn spoke about her thinking process going into the night.

“Throughout that night, I was just like, ‘Who am I going to give the first impression rose to?’ And I kept thinking back to Sam, because we had such an easy flowing conversation,” Jenn told Us Weekly before the premiere. “It was easy to give him that rose, because I just felt so comfortable and I knew that there was going to be potential there.”

However, she revealed that she didn’t necessarily have a plan for night one in the kissing department.

“I didn’t go into the night thinking, ‘I don’t want to kiss anyone.’ I went into the night knowing how this process works, how this journey works, how other Bachelor/ Bachelorettes have gone throughout their journeys, and, for me, a first kiss means a lot. And I need to be able to feel a certain level of comfortability with somebody,” Jenn explained her reasoning. “And I need to be able to feel like our relationship is at that point for me to want to kiss you. I knew that it wasn’t going to be everybody on night one, and so I really just tried to listen to my gut, and whoever I felt most comfortable with, I was like, ‘Yes, I’ll entertain it,’ but I knew I wasn’t going to kiss everybody.”

When it was Sam M.’s turn in his chef costume to wow Jenn on stage, Elly and Becky could feel their sexual chemistry, which prompted Elly to give her advice. After Jenn admitted that Sam N. and her chemistry is on fire — don’t forget their steamy makeout session night week one– Elly warned Jenn to be careful with who she decides because she picked a guy that she had a lot of chemistry with, but it ended up “not being a smart choice.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.