A new preview trailer for Max's upcoming series gave a brief look at the Colin Farrell-led spinoff to The Batman on its way to the service.

While James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work on their cinematic DC universe, Matt Reeves is growing a small corner of the DC world for himself building off of 2022's The Batman with a sequel and spinoff projects. One of those spinoffs is set to be The Penguin on Max, which gave fans a new, if brief, look at the upcoming series in a new preview trailer for Max.

The new trailer for Max provided a quick look at what is coming over the next two years to the streaming service, including the upcoming spinoff series to The Batman centered on Penguin. Colin Farrell returns as the titular gangster along with brief looks at him getting his hands dirty as he begins to rise within Gotham City's dangerous criminal underworld following the events of the 2022 film.

The best is yet to come. New originals, returning series, and more are coming soon to Max, The One to Watch. pic.twitter.com/Rnfp7gpvAe — Max (@StreamOnMax) December 6, 2023

The Penguin picks up one week after the end of The Batman as Gotham City continues to reel from The Riddler's destruction of the city's sea wall and his follower's attack on an election rally that was thwarted by Batman. With his former boss dead, Oswald Cobblepot seizes on the state of chaos Gotham is in to begin his own rise to the notorious crime boss Batman would often battle on the comic book page.

Max, then still HBO Max, announced its plan to develop The Penguin in March 2021, roughly a year before The Batman would hit movie theaters. Matt Reeves is not set to direct any of the series' episodes but was described by Farrell as helping guide the scripts and selecting the directors for the series.

Alongside the returning Farrell, the series will also star Cristin Miliota as Sofia Falcone who will battle Penguin for control of Gotham's criminal underworld. Michael Zegen is set to appears as Sofia's brother, Alberto, while film and TV veteran Clancy Brown will serve as the series' Salvatore Maroni, who's downfall was central to the conspiracy at the heart of The Batman.

The Penguin is scheduled to air on Max in 2024.