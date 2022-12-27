By Franz Christian Irorita · 5 min read

After being briefly mentioned during Ayaka’s story quests, her dearest brother has become one of the more anticipated characters for quite a long time. Kamisato Ayato’s whereabouts have been unknown to the Traveler during Inazuma’s vents that happened in the past in Genshin Impact, but he has since appeared, much to the delight of the game’s playerbase. In this Kamisato Ayato Genshin Impact Build Guide, we will discuss how Ayato’s abilities work, and recommend the ideal weapons, artifacts, and team compositions, to make most of Ayato’s unique strengths.

Kamisato Ayato Build Guide: Abilities Overview

Kamisato Ayato is a 5-star sword-wielding Hydro character in Genshin Impact, who specializes in boosting the team’s Normal Attack damage, while providing a ton of Hydro application for numerous uses. His ability to consistently apply Hydro over a large area makes him useful for many Elemental Reactions, especially Frozen. Ayato can also work as a durable Hydro sub-DPS, thanks to his HP scaling that synergizes with all of his abilities.

Kamisato Art: Kyouka is Ayato’s Elemental Skill. For six seconds, Ayato creates a water illusion, and gains Hydro infusion during the duration. The Hydro infusion has unique properties which change Ayato’s normal attacks into area-of-effect strikes, while disabling his charged and plunging attacks. During the ability’s duration, Ayato also gains a stacking damage buff called ‘Namisen’ every time he attacks, along with a sizable resistance to interruption.

This ability can scale off of Ayato’s Max HP, so stacking a lot of HP can greatly enhance this attack’s damage. In turn, this also makes Ayato a very durable tank who can soak major hits when needed.

Kamisato Art: Suiyuu is Ayato’s Elemental Burst. Ayato creates a large circular zone in the battlefield, where huge droplets of water rain down throughout. Within this field, characters’ normal attack damage is substantially increased via a multiplier.

This ability is very similar to Ganyu’s burst, but inflicts Hydro instead of Cryo. This allows for other elemental reactions to take place, like Vaporize, Electro-Charged, and Frozen. This also provides a significant boost to his own infusion attacks, along with other normal-attacking characters like Yoimiya, Fischl, and Yun Jin.

Best Weapons for Kamisato Ayato

Haran Geppaku Futsu – 608 ATK – 33.1% Crit Rate

Obtain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain 1 Wavespike stack. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 8s.

This is Ayato’s signature and best weapon. It provides a lot of Crit Rate, an Elemental DMG bonus, and a steroid passive that synergizes very well with his Elemental Skill, giving Ayato a lot of damage and devastating power while Namisen is active.

Primordial Jade Cutter – 542 ATK – 44.1% Crit Rate

HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP.

If you’ve played this game for a long time, there’s a good chance that you already own this 5-star weapon. This weapon is surprisingly amazing for a general-use Ayato, thanks to its universal ATK boost that scales off of HP. It also has a massive 44.1% Crit Rate, which makes it easier to stack more Crit DMG. Although Ayato would not consider this as his best weapon, this will at least make Ayato competent without having to spend Primogems on weapon banners more than necessary.

The Black Sword / Festering Desire

These two weapons are your best options for the 4-star category, though both of them are not too accessible for F2P players. The Black Sword can be obtained from the Battle Pass, with the weapon providing good damage, Crit Rate, and actual lifesteal. Festering Desire was an event reward during the first Dragonspine event, which is currently unobtainable for newer players.

Best Artifact Sets for Kamisato Ayato

Echoes of an Offering (4-piece)

2 Piece: ATK +18%.



4 Piece: When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s.

Ayato arrives alongside this artifact set, which should clue you in that it’s made specially for him. This set’s 4-piece passive is a bit RNG, but it compensates for the massive damage bonus when it actually procs. Due to Ayato’s Skill being able to hit multiple enemies, it’s actually less common to see situations where he doesn’t proc the set bonus after consecutive attacks.

Stats to look out for are HP% for the sands, Hydro DMG Bonus for the goblet, and Crit Rate/Crit DMG for the circlet. For substats, players should focus on critical hit rate and damage, followed by HP and Energy Recharge.

Heart of Depth (4-piece)

2 Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

4 Piece: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

This is a very good option for Ayato if you’re low on resin but already have set pieces of this artifact set. It’s also a lot more consistent than Echoes of the Offering, and its 2-piece bonus provides a better bonus than the other artifact.

Best Team Compositions for Ayato

Normal Attack Comp – Ideal setup: Ayato, Yoimiya, Yun Jin, + any Healer

This composition focuses on boosting each other’s normal attacks, via Ayato and Yun Jin’s buffs. Ayato’s buff is a multiplier, while Yun Jin’s buff is flat damage bonus. With both combined, Yoimiya’s damage skyrockets, while Ayato provides occasional Vaporize reactions for extra damage.

General Hydro Support

If you’ve missed out on Kokomi’s banner and need another Hydro support, Ayato could be who you really need. Since Xingqiu’s abilities are highly sought after by different comps, players usually face the dilemma of needing another good Hydro character as a support for another team. The options are few, but Ayato can easily solve your problems. His Elemental Burst can provide a near-permanent uptime of Hydro application on a huge area, and he can also be an HP tank during dire situations.

And that's it for our Kamisato Ayato Genshin Impact build guide. Hopefully, now you know what the best weapon is for Ayato and what are the best artifacts to give him.