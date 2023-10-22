The boys spinoff, Gen V, will return for a second season on Amazon Prime.

The series started airing in September as an eight-episode first season. After initial success, the news came in of a 2nd season as the Season 1 finale is about to air on November 3, according to Variety.

About Gen V

“Expanding the universe of ‘The Boys' with a series as bold as ‘Gen V' has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said.

“From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew ‘Gen V' would push the boundaries,” he continued.

‘GEN V’ has been renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video. Read our S1 review: https://t.co/7xIOI1KmqI pic.twitter.com/kRpmW1yGPW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 19, 2023

Sanders added, “Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped ‘Gen V' become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. ‘Gen V' is Prime Video's most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we're excited that our incredible cast and crew will continue telling brave and bold stories from ‘Gen V' to our customers.”

As for the Amazon Prime hit, the official description of the series says, “You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations…literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

Showrunner Michele Fazekas said, “We couldn't be happier to make a second season of ‘Gen V.'”

Surely fans couldn't be happier to watch it.