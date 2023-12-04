The Boys Erin Moriarty revealed at the LA ComicCon that the new trailer for The Boys is just "0.1% of the intensity" that's coming.

The Prime Video series The Boys dropped a Season 4 trailer.

And it sounds like it's going to be quite an intense season. Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight in the series, stated at the LA ComicCon that there's a lot more coming, according to Geek Vibes Nation.

The Boys Season 4 trailer

“That's only 0.1% of the intensity you're going to see this season,” Moriarty said.

As for the trailer, we see Homelander make a return. Plus, there's a look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character.

Part of the trailer states, “All democracies fail.” It's an indication of what's to come. It looks like a lot of it is about people destroying themselves.

The synopsis on the preview reads, “The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.”

As for The Boys, it's “an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven' and their formidable Vought backing.”

Currently, there's no release date for The Boys Season 4.