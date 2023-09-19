Thee Crew Motorfest offers over 600 vehicles on launch, including a wide variety of vintage cars. You might be the type of player who prefers the more classic car designs, but still want a pretty sweet ride. So, which Vintage Cars are the best in the Crew Motorfest? Let's find out in this guide.

Top 10 Best Vintage Cars In The Crew Motorfest

With #TheCrewMotorfest "Vintage Garage" Playlist, we are paying tribute to some of the most iconic vintage cars 📼 pic.twitter.com/xO4ctmq7pT — The Crew Motorfest (@TheCrewGame) July 18, 2023

Before we start, what defines a Vintage Car? Firstly, Many car enthusiasts, collectors, and even insurance companies define a Vintage car as one that was built between 1919-1930. Technically, the only vehicles from that period include just one car in various editions (Proto HuP ONE, 1930). So to further expand that, we'll include every car from 1987 and earlier. We chose 1987 because in the Vintage Garage Playlist, the most modern car in that campaign is the Ferrari F40 (1987).

The guide here is based on BHP, speed, weight, and design. We'll also mention the price, if necessary.

10. Porsche 911 (1964) – Street Tier 1

We wanted to pick the Spyder because of its design, but the classic 911 dons both a cool look and solid build. Weighing only 1,080 kg, the car runs at 130 BHP reaching roughly 210 km/h. Although you unlock some other cars from Porsche throughout the main playlists, you can buy this vehicle in the shop for $320,600. We recommend this car any time you find yourself going down some massive slopes.

9. HuP One (1930) – Street Tier 1

It feels right that we include the only actual vintage car onto the list. However, this thing is an absolute beast of a vehicle. With 375 BHP, this bad boy reaches an impressive 209 km/h considering the time period it comes from. Additionally, the HuP One also looks like the definition of Vintage. Overall, this car makes for sweet addition to your garage, and only costs $130,200

8. Delorean DMC 12 (1981) – Street Tier 1

Despite playing four hours, we've yet to go back in time by using this vehicle. Nevertheless, The Delorean DMC-12 has a nice sleek design with a sexy silver coating that makes it stand out. While it might not be the fastest car in the market (130 BHP, 209 km/h), It still attracts your attention. Perhaps we owe this to Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown, but there's just something about the vehicle that makes you think twice before passing on it. However, the DMC-12 weighs 1244 kg, which puts it closer to the lighter vehicles in the game.

7. Fairlady Z 432

Also known as the Datsun 240, or Z-Car, the Fairlady Z might just be Nissan's best looking car, ever. That's a hot take though, considering Nissan owns a wide variety of awesome looking rides. The Fairlady Z's sleek design and solid build make it a great car for scenic drives. It doesn't have the best statistics compared to other cars on this list, but we can't deny it's one of the coolest looking cars of the 70s.

6. Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (1955) – Street Tier 1

The 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe from Mercedes-Benz not only looks mean, but it blows its competition out of the way. Made in 1955, this car has a BHP of 310, reaching speeds of 284 km/h. Additionally, it weighs 1,117 kg, making it great for any time you want to race downhill. And just look at that beautiful silver color. You can't resist the beauty of classic german engineering. It only $186,200 at the shop.

5. Cadillac Eldorado Brougham (1957) – Street Tier 1

While the Cadillac Coupe DeVille has a nice design, the Eldorado Brougham is a much better car. It reaches faster speeds than the Coupe DeVille (177 as opposed to 161 km/h), and has a much greater BHP (325 instead of 160). Additionally, the Brougham is required to play the Vintage Garage Playlist, and is used in the first two events. Overall, this car deserves a spot on the list.

4. Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione (1971) – Racing

For over 80 years, Ferrari continues to dominate the racing scene with cars that have both beauty and power. The Competizione, released back in 1971, has both speed and beauty that leaves you in the dust and in awe. With a BHP of 430, this car reaches over 310 km/h easily. After you get a taste of this car in the Vintage Garage Playlist, you can't help think about buying it. No racing company does the color red justice like Ferrari does, either.

2. Porsche 917K (1970) – Racing

The sports prototype car is the visual definition of classic racing car. We've seen this baby take on the 24 Hours of Le Mans, showing that it can do anything you need it to. With a BHP of 572, the 917K can go over 340 km/h with no problem. The red standard edition of the car with the number 23 just so happens to be the same car that won 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans. When it comes to design, it's hard to match Porsche and Ferrari.

1. Ferrari F40 (1987) – Street Tier 2

Speaking of Ferrari, we'd be remiss not to mention the F40. While the F40 LM is much better, it came out in 1989, just two years after our criteria. Nevertheless, the F40 still stands as one of the best vehicles, and best looking too. You can reach speeds of over 320 km/h with this car, donning a 478 BHP. While the car doesn't reach the speeds the Porsche 917K does, the design of the F40 puts it among the best looking cars in the game.

And those are the top 10 Vintage Cars in The Crew Motorfest. If you still need time to think about what vintage car you want in The Crew Motorfest, feel free to check out our guides on how to earn money and how to spend your hard-earned Legend Points.

ClutchPoints reviewed The Crew Motorfest, giving the game an 8.5/10. It released last week for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store).

