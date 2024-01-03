The Crown star Claire Foy recalled an 'unkind' note from one particular director.

Claire Foy (The Crown) doesn't look back at her time on the BBC's Being Human that fondly.

An “unkind” director's note

Talking to Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Foy recalled a harsh note given to her by a director. The note allegedly asked her to “start acting” and also recalled being yelled at during a rehearsal.

“It's taken me a long time to accept that it was actually a very unkind thing to do to a 23-year-old on their first job ever,” Foy said. “Instead of taking them under your wing and helping them, just shouting at them in front of everyone. Sometimes not very nice directors need someone to bully on set and I was like that person.”

In 2008, Foy played Julia in an episode of Being Human. The show ran for four seasons and 52 episodes.

Claire Foy has since gone on to do big things. She stars on Netflix's The Crown as a young Queen Elizabeth II. For this role alone, Foy has earned herself several awards including a Golden Globe, Emmys, and SAG Awards. She began as a main cast member in the first couple of seasons of the hit Netflix show. From Season 4 onward, she became a guest star that came in when necessary.

Some of her other film credits include The Girl in the Spider's Web, My Son, Women Talking, and All of Us Strangers. In 2018, she starred in Damien Chazelle's First Man, a biopic about Neil Armstrong. The film starred Ryan Gosling and garnered four Oscar nominations, winning Best Visual Effects.