The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Tom Blyth has co-star Rachel Zegler's back.

The Instagram comment

In an Instagram post, Blyth can be seen defending Zegler and her upcoming Snow White project. FilmUpdates on X (formerly Twitter) captured the exchange but doesn't detail which post this was. “Can you deliver a message for me?” the comment began. “Tell @rachelzegler that Snow White is going to suck.”

‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ star Tom Blyth via IG. pic.twitter.com/lO9xCQqHYw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 18, 2023

Blyth responded, “Can you do me a favour and get a f**king life?”

The Snow White film the user is referencing is the upcoming Disney live-action adaptation of the animated classic. Marc Webb, director of The Amazing Spider-Man films, is directing the film based on a script from Barbie helmer Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Zegler will star as the titular character, with Gal Gadot set to play the Evil Queen. The film is set for a March 22, 2024 release date.

Before then, Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth will star in The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Based on Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel of the same name, the story takes place years before the main saga. This will be the fifth overall entry in The Hunger Games film series.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed all but the first Hunger Games film, returns for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis also star in the film. James Newton Howard also returns to score the film. The first single from the film's soundtrack, “The Hanging Tree,” features Zegler and will be released on Friday, October 20.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released on November 17.