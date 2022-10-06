The little-known, in-game Stephen Curry-Draymond Green beef from 2016

There are no sacred cows for Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors star does not know when to back down, and that’s perhaps best underscored by the fact that he once had a beef with the greatest shooter of all time who also happens to be his teammate in the form of Stephen Curry. This was revealed by Andre Iguodala during a previous appearance on a podcast.

Igoudala was retelling a story when the Warriors were battling the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs and with Stephen Curry coming off an injury (h/t. Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated).

“My favorite Steph story is, Draymond is going to be so mad at me, we were in Portland, I think you might have been out for a couple of games and you came back,” Iguodala said to Steph Curry. “So he’s just trying to in his legs figure it out, like he’s gotta get his attempts. Alright, and I get it! So he hadn’t gotten back to his groove yet right, so he might be you know he 2/12 or whatever.”

Draymond Green apparently did not like that the Warriors’ offense was sacrificing fluidity for Stephen Curry to get his shots, which weren’t even falling. Green called out Curry for it, but Curry stubbornly said that he will keep on taking his shots.

“So, Steph took another shot and [Draymond] going crazy,” Iguodala said. “So like, [Steph] looked at me one time and was like ‘yo who he yelling at?’ I’m like, I don’t know. [Steph] was like ‘Draymond what did you say?’ Draymond was like ‘man you took a bad shot!’ Then [Steph] looked at me and was like ‘and I’m gonna shoot it again!'”

The Warriors would eventually take care of business against the Blazers in five games, with Curry appearing in just two of those contests but managing to unload a total of 69 points.

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry are still teammates and clearly have a good relationship that gets strengthened by situations like that.