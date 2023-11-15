Pedro Pascal who plays Din Djarin in The Mandalorian has an uncertain part in the new season 4 that's being produced.

Pedro Pascal, star of Disney's The Mandalorian, has a lot going on, and commitment to be on season 4 may be challenging.

Since now the strikes have ended, there's some catch-up to do for studios. Currently, Pascal hasn't finished filming for Gladiator 2 and will probably be filming The Last of Us Season 2 in January, according to Screen Rant.

Season 4 of The Mandalorian and Pedro Pascal's involvement

If The Mandalorian starts filming in the same time frame as Piscal's other projects, there could be quite the conflict. The actor had the same issue with Season 3.

Also, The Bespin Bulletin states that Pascal “likely won't take part in filming.” They added, “Just like season three, due to his commitments to Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, which is due to begin filming over the next few weeks, and Pascal's commitment to the second season of The Last of Us, which is slated to being filming in the Spring of 2024.”

The scripts for the new season are done, and it's unclear if Pascal was written into them or not. If he was, obviously, some script changes would be necessary.

But, that said, the story could potentially move forward without Din Djarin, who Pascal plays. There are a lot of areas that the series can go into that wouldn't involve him.

Whatever the case may be, The Mandalorian Season 4 is a priority for LucasFilm.

According to Din Djarin's double, Brendan Wayne, the new season is getting “ramped up.”

🚨‘The Mandalorian’ season 4 is reportedly getting ramped up to start filming according to Din Djarin double Brendan Wayne!🚨- “…the strike being over or season 4 of Mando getting ramped up” #TheMandalorian #bobafett #grogu #ahsoka #starwars #thrawn #SabineWren pic.twitter.com/abFdETEZlb — Mandoverse Updates (@Mando3Updates) November 14, 2023

The strikes greatly impacted Hollywood, and the juggling act of commitments for Pedro Pascal and The Mandalorian demonstrates that.