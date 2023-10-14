While The Marvels will already focus on the team of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon, a new ad for the film may have just spoiled the trios will get some help from another godly MCU character.

The latest online ad for The Marvels continues to spotlight Captain Marvel, her ongoing conflicts with the Kree Empire, and how that leads to the film's superpowered team-up. However, it seems the three titular heroes will not be the only ones appearing in the film according to the ad's final shots showing what appears to be the Bifrost possibly connecting to Captain Marvel's ship. The Bifrost's appearance hints the heroes will get some Asgardian help during their adventure, meaning a possible cameo from Thor or Valkyrie is on the way.

On November 10, a new team assembles.

Get tickets to #TheMarvels now. — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 14, 2023

Some viewers first instinct would likely lean towards Thor as he and Loki are the longest-tenured Asgardian characters in the MCU as of 2023. Both characters are still active parts of the universe, however, Loki's adventures with the TVA means he now largely exists on the periphery of what other characters are doing. Thor, by comparison, is still active in the franchise's central universe and is venturing into the stars raising Gorr's daughter in the aftermath of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Valkyrie, by comparison, may seem like the more likely candidate to appear in The Marvels due to her current place in the MCU and reported plans for her in The Marvels. As the ruler of New Asgard on Earth, she has direct access to the Bifrost and would likely have an easier time getting in touch with the trio of heroes than Thor. It was also rumored that original plans for The Marvels included a romantic subplot between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel, though it isn't clear yet if this made it into the film or ended up on the cutting room floor.