New concept art shows one of the possible designs audiences could have seen on the big screen for The Marvels' surprise post-credits cameo.

The ending and post-credit scenes for The Marvels continued unfolding the MCU's Multiverse saga with the first taste of one of Marvel's most iconic teams finally making their way into the cinematic universe. However, the cameo's appearance could have looked slightly different according to new artwork shared by The Marvels' concept artist

Spoilers ahead for The Marvels post-credit scene

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park shared concept art for Beast's cameo in The Marvels post-credit scene on social media, saying it was one of multiple designs drawn up for the character's MCU debut, according to CBR. Park said that while he drew up a “range of options” for the X-Man, he tried to keep the designs in-line with Beast's “comic book origins.”

The pieces of art Park posted to X, in particular, showcases this approach with a design that feels like it was ripped straight from the comic book page.

One of the BEAST concept designs I did for THE MARVELS! I designed a range of options all while trying to channel the essence of his comic book origins #beast #themarvels #captainmarvel pic.twitter.com/eAEV3StfQ6 — Andy Park (@andyparkart) November 24, 2023

Beast's appearance in The Marvels came during one of its post-credit scenes that saw Monica Rambeau wake up in another universe greeted by an alternate version of her mother known as Binary. Rambeau is also greeted by Beast shortly after in a room taken right out of Fox's X-Men films, with Kelsey Grammer back as the genius mutant, before the gravity of Rambeau's situation starts to sink in.

It was the latest in what has been a steady stream of crossovers into the MCU that has seen actors from other non-MCU Marvel films take the dive into the massive cinematic universe.

Grammer joins fellow X-Men film veterans Evan Peters and Patrick Stewart in making the jump, though Peters' introduction in WandaVision proved to be a red-herring cameo whereas Stewart was once again Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are also set to arrive in the MCU with 2024's Deadpool 3, with Reynold bringing his Merc with a Mouth alongside Jackman's Wolverine into the fold.

The Marvels is currently in theaters.