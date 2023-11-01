A new teaser for The Marvels drops a huge MCU multiverse bombshell.

X-Men coming next to MCU?

Judging by a new 15-second clip, The Marvels may be introducing a new wrinkle into the multiverse saga. “There's a different reality bleeding into ours,” Monica Rambeau says.

As the clip ends, the words “Comes Next” sprawl across the screen. The “x” is noticeably the last letter to disappear. Does this mean that the X-Men are coming?

It appears that The Marvels will have a bigger implication on the future of the MCU than initially thought. The MCU is in its multiverse saga, but the introduction of the X-Men in the series could be imminent. After all, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was revealed to be a mutant in the Ms. Marvel series. It's also possible that this was a stylistic choice and we are reading into it too much.

Nia DaCosta directed The Marvels based on a script she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. The film follows Carole Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) upon discovering that their powers are entangled. Anytime one of them uses their powers, they all swap places. On top of that, the three must team up to face a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

Samuel L. Jackson makes his MCU return after leading his first project, Secret Invasion, earlier this year. Lashana Lynch and Randall Park also reprise their previous roles. Park Seo-joon makes his MCU debut.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.