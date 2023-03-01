The Miz is one of the most decorated WWE superstars in history. The host of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood is, without a doubt, a future Hall of Famer. The former reality TV star turned wrestler signed with WWE in 2006 and has accomplished what most wrestlers can only dream of achieving throughout their careers. He is a former 2x WWE Champion, 2x United States Champion, 8x Intercontinental Champion, 8x Tag Team Champion, and Money in the Bank winner. On top of all that, he is the first-ever 2x Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Despite accomplishing so much during his career, The Miz wasn’t an overnight success story. It took him some time to become the star he is today. Once he became a more prominent name in the company, he was trusted enough to be the WWE champion and partake in the main event WrestleMania against John Cena. How many superstars can say they’ve done that? Few superstars can say they’ve earned the same trust that The Miz earned during his time with WWE.

The Miz put in so much work throughout his career that he is recognized as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions ever. He has had memorable reigns and notable feuds with Dolph Ziggler and Dean Ambrose. He is only one title win away from tying Chris Jericho for most Intercontinental Championship reigns in history.

As I mentioned before, The Miz has had memorable matches and feuds as the Intercontinental Champion. In one of his TikTok videos, The Miz talked about his plan for a match that he wanted to see happen but unfortunately never did. During one of his reigns, The Miz wanted to compete in a gauntlet lumberjack match against all former Intercontinental Champions. The goal was to defeat all the former Intercontinental Champions to prove he was the best champion of all time.

The Miz’s idea was to have four competitors besides himself in the match. He would have defeated the first three, and The Ultimate Warrior would be the last superstar to compete. The Ultimate Warrior would win the match, which The Miz would have found “really, really cool.”

“I would have to go through a gauntlet match … In the end when I defeated the last person in that gauntlet lumberjack match, what would happen? Ultimate Warrior’s music would hit, and he would be the last person in the gauntlet match. He would run down, he would hit me with three clotheslines, do a splash and hit 1,2,3, and beat me for the Intercontinental Championship and I thought that would have been really, really cool.” – The Miz

The last time The Ultimate Warrior competed in a WWE ring was in 1996 against Vader in a dark match. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 before sadly passing away just a few days later.

The match unfortunately never got to take place, but this would have been an incredible moment for The Ultimate Warrior and the WWE Universe. The Miz never clarifies when this match would have taken place, but regardless of when it did, it would have been a major deal. Fans would have loved to see The Ultimate Warrior step into a WWE ring after being away from the company for so long.

This also says a lot about The Miz and how much he cares about the business. Despite being one of the biggest stars in WWE and arguably the best Intercontinental Champion of this generation, he was willing to put over one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars on wrestling’s biggest stage. He wanted to make the Intercontinental Championship prestigious and would have done anything to make that happen.

The Miz will go down as one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history and rightfully deserves to be a Hall of Famer. Despite what people may say about him, he changed the industry for the better and deserves all the praise he receives. He is one of the biggest stars of this generation that nobody talks about.

