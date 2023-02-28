After being held off of the Elimination Chamber despite being “Awesome,” The Miz made sure that he would be featured prominently at WrestleMania 39 by securing a role as the official host of “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

That’s right, on a solo edition of Miz.TV, “The A-Lister” revealed that the little envelope Maryse gave him on the post-Elimination Chamber edition of Raw was actually an invitation to host the “Show of Shows,” and Miz has unequivocally accepted, as the role has all but guaranteed him the most screen time of any Superstar at WrestleMania 39 and a featured spot on both days of the Hollywood-themed card.

Seth Rollins, however, doesn’t want to just stand around and talk to the camera at WrestleMania 39, especially if his wife has to secure him the opportunity. No, Rollins wants a fight with the man who cost him the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber, and he was willing to knock out The Miz to steal his phone and make a FaceTime call with Logan Paul to challenge him to come to WWE TV next week for a confrontation.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So what gives? Is Rollins going to wrestle Paul at WrestleMania 39? It certainly feels that way, but until it’s official, fans never really know. And what about The Miz? While he isn’t going to wrestle on the show, at least probably not, someone’s going to get sick of his schtick and hit him with a Stunner/People’s Elbow/Superkick to take him down for the count, right? Goodness, WrestleMania can’t get here soon enough.