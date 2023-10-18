Rumors of a reboot of The Office have been rampant. Creator of the US adaptation, Greg Daniels, has tackled these rumors.

Greg Daniels on The Office reboot

Speaking to Collider, Daniels clarified Puck News' initial report. He did reveal that he's spoken to NBC executives about rebooting The Office, but nothing is set in stone.

“Well, I think that it's very speculative,” Daniels said. “The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there's something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

What would an Office reboot look like?

Previously, Daniels had given teases as to what a reboot of The Office would look like. The revival wouldn't necessarily have the same characters, but Daniels revealed that “it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe” in the same way that The Mandalorian is an extension of Star Wars.

The Office was a popular British sitcom created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. An American adaptation of the series was developed by Greg Daniels for NBC. The series ran for nine seasons from 2005-2013 — that's seven more seasons and nearly 200 more episodes than the BBC version.

Steve Carrell starred in the first seven seasons as Michael Scott, the manager of Dunder Mifflin. Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, and Leslie David Baker also starred in the series.