A new series in The Office universe is coming from Greg Daniels as he teams with Michael Koman (Nathan For You).
Deadline is reporting the new movement on the project. However, it's important to note that the new series hasn't been green-lit yet. So, nothing is official, but Daniels and Koman are in development to create an “expansion” of The Office universe at Universal Television.
The outlet had previously reported that Daniels was beginning to develop a new series in the universe of his hit show. It feels closer to reality than ever after this update. So, let's explore what the new series could look like.
What the new Office series could look like
While fans would love to see the return of Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Jim (John Krasinski), Pam (Jenna Fischer), and Dwight (Rainn Wilson), that doesn't seem to be the direction of the series.
That may be a major disappointment for some fans. The original cast endeared themselves to the fans. Even supporting characters like Roy (David Denman) and Jen Levinson (Melora Hardin) have their moments.
That's to say that whoever Daniels and Koman cast will have a tall task ahead. But fans of The Office should remember that Carell wasn't even the lovable star he is today before the NBC series took off. So, maybe give the newbies a chance.
Plus, I'd be lying if I said that none of the original Office cast members would return for cameo appearances in the new series. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have continued riding The Office crave since the show has concluded (they host a podcast titled Office Ladies, after all). Maybe we'll see some OG cast members in an appearance akin to Ricky Gervais' cameo.
Per Deadline's report, it appears the documentary crew could be following a different subject. Perhaps instead of Dunder Mifflin, the new series follows a car rental office. Or maybe we jump in scale and follow an even bigger corporation like a movie studio. Either way, it'll be fun to get out of the paper business.
What the new series should avoid
While an open canvas is an exciting prospect, Greg Daniels and Michael Koman will have to avoid a couple of things that could sink the new Office series.
First, we have to remember that the OG series went out practically limping to the finish line. Many fans have said it and I'll reiterate it — the series went downhill once Michael Scott left. He left a huge void for fans that no one could fill.
And let's be real, that last season was rough. If not for the finale, which did a wonderful job wrapping up storylines and also leaning into nostalgia, The Office would have soured its legacy. Luckily, it found a way to go out on a high note.
In the same breath, relying too heavily on nostalgia will kill the new series. References to the OG series are fine, but we don't need to see another iteration of the stapler in Jell-O bit or countless “That's what she said” quips.
Additionally, the new cast should avoid being “This version's Pam” or “This version's Jim.” As Ed Helms can attest to — whose Andy Bernard became an apathetic parody of Michael Scott when he became the boss — trying to be endearing rarely works. The actors in The Office allowed fans to grow interested over time and by not trying.
What is The Office?
The Office was an NBC sitcom developed by Daniels. It was an American remake of the BBC series of the same name that Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant created.
The series follows the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. It debuted on NBC in March 2005 and continued until May 2013. Thanks to streaming, the series has continued to cement its legacy as more eyes are exposed to it.