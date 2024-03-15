The Players Championship golf tournament is taking place this weekend at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. One of the best players on tour, Scottie Scheffler, is hungry for the $25 million purse and he has been playing good golf so far. Scheffler was -5 after his Thursday round and he is currently -2 on Friday to bring him to -7. That is good for second place in the tournament. However, Schleffer is now battling a slight injury and getting treatment on the course.
Status alert: Scottie Scheffler getting neck/shoulder worked on by physical therapist between holes.
Discomfort started after this swing on No. 12. pic.twitter.com/4hs86tw8Zc
— Underdog Golf (@Underdog__Golf) March 15, 2024
You can see that this swing ended up being a little bit awkward, and Scottie Scheffler started to feel some pain after it. He is now getting some work done in the affected areas between holes to try help solve the issue. Scheffler is playing golf and it would be a shame if an injury hurt his chances to win the Players Championship.
“Appears the Scheffler group is being told they are out of position as Scheffler has been getting work between holes on his neck/shoulders,” Joel Beall said in the tweet.
Hopefully Scheffler can get this resolved as he is playing really good golf so far this weekend. The competition is stiff, however. Schleffer is in second place, but there are currently seven golfers tied for second place. Alone in first place is Matt Fitzpatrick who is currently -8. The round is in full swing, however, and the standings will be changing up a lot throughout the day Friday and the rest of the weekend.
Scottie Scheffler is definitely a player to keep an eye on as the tournament goes on. He is one of the most popular golfers on tour, and the fact that he is battling an injury adds a lot of intrigue as well. We'll see if he can battle through this and find a way to stay near the top of the standings and compete for the tournament win.