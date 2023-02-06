The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing. After the Royal Rumble, we have a good idea of what’s to come over the next few months. We know Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undispusted Universal Championship at WrestleMania. As of right now, the match will be for both titles, not just the WWE or Universal Championship. There have been talks of WWE splitting up the belts around WrestleMania, but no seeds have been planted yet.

Many fans were hoping that instead of Roman Reigns defending both belts at once, he’d defend them on both nights of WrestleMania. Besides, if WWE wanted to split up the belts, this would arguably be the best way to do it. We’re getting to a point where it would be legitimately shocking if Cody Rhodes didn’t defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The story is written for them. Rhodes comes back home, makes his triumphant return and wins the Royal Rumble, then goes on to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania in honor of his father.

I don’t have many issues with this happening. I hope Cody Rhodes wins a world championship at Wrestlemania. Not only does he deserve it, but it would be one of the best feel-good moments in WWE history. The only issue I have with Cody Rhodes winning is that Roman Reigns will no longer be a world champion. Since their match is being advertised for the Undisputed Universal Championship, Reigns will lose both belts if Rhodes defeats him. I think it would be much better for Reigns and the company if the match were only for one championship.

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for 889 days and is close to surpassing 1,000-plus days as champion. It would be a missed opportunity on WWE’s end if they had Reigns drop the belt before hitting the 1,000-day mark. When was the last time we witnessed a title reign this historic? When will somebody hold a world title for this long again? We haven’t seen a reign this dominant in decades, and who knows if we’ll ever see another like this again.

It’ll be a historic moment if Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns, but Rhodes didn’t come back for the Universal Championship. Cody Rhodes returned to win the WWE Championship. WWE still has that in their back pocket and should use it to protect Reigns and his Universal Championship reign. Only one man should be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, and that man is The Rock.

Call me crazy, but I still have faith that The Rock is returning to WWE for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. There has been too much noise about The Rock’s return, and there’s still plenty of time to create a story between him and Roman Reigns. The beauty of this match is WWE doesn’t need a huge story to build because the history between the two is already there. They’re blood and two of the biggest names in WWE history. The story will write itself and doesn’t need a year-long build to get people excited.

Everybody, including myself, expected The Rock to return at the Royal Rumble. What if WWE is purposely holding off on The Rock’s return to make the moment even more shocking? Instead of having The Rock return at the Royal Rumble, WWE decided to have Sami Zayn betray The Bloodline instead. Why? The Rock never needed to win the Royal Rumble to set up a match with Roman Reigns. All he has to do is show up and challenge him. I believe he’ll do that in Quebec at the Elimination Chamber.

After Roman Reigns defeats Sami Zayn, The Rock should come out and have a staredown with Reigns, setting up their match at WrestleMania. We’ve seen WWE do this with Roman Reigns in the past, where after defeating an opponent, a huge name returns afterward, setting up Reigns’ next match. We saw it with John Cena and Brock Lesnar, and I hope we see it with The Rock.

WWE could have Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship, but I’m hoping they have Reigns defend both belts on both nights. This will further cement Roman Reigns as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time by main eventing both nights. Although he’d lose one of his belts to Rhodes, he’d defeat The Rock and extend his historic Universal Championship reign. It’s a win-win for everybody in this situation. Roman Reigns stays strong, The Rock finally returns, and WWE has two world champions again.

