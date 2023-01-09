By Dante Turo · 2 min read

After the WWE released its latest Royal Rumble poster, the speculation of whether the Rock will make his return has only increased. The WWE seems to be hammering home the “lightning and electricity” theme of the poster, which only makes fans think of the Rock. Also, it seems like each WWE superstar is looking into the distance at something or someone.

What makes wrestling so fun is fans can come up with conspiracy theories and their own fantasy booking of what they think the WWE will or should do. Although I can’t entirely agree with every theory on the internet or feed into fan speculation, I think the WWE is definitely planting the seeds of the Rock returning at the Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns vs. the Rock has been hyped up for quite some time, dating back a few years. This year’s Wrestlemania seems to be the only time when the match can happen. Between the Rock’s filming and Roman’s lighter schedule, the match will probably never happen if it doesn’t happen this year. Therefore, I am convinced that that is the match we’re getting at Wrestlemania.

I don’t think the Rock should return and win the Royal Rumble. Although it’s the most effortless setup for a match with Reigns at Wrestlemania, the Rock doesn’t need to win, and the Rock doesn’t even need to be in the match, for that matter.

The Rock is a special attraction that will put butts in seats no matter the situation. Appearing at the Royal Rumble to lay down a challenge to Roman Reigns after he defends his championships sounds more appealing than him taking the spotlight away from someone like Cody Rhodes. If the Rock does return and wins the match, some fans will be upset and could potentially turn on him. I don’t think that’ll happen, but you never know in wrestling.

Plus, if Cody Rhodes wins the Rumble, you can have the whole “who’s going to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania” story. This can lead to the WWE officially splitting up the belts before Wrestlemania or having Reigns defend one championship each night.

Although it seems like the WWE is leaning towards the Rock winning the Royal Rumble, it doesn’t need to go down like that. I hope they come up with a way to set up a match with Roman Reigns without having the Rock win the Royal Rumble. It’s wishful thinking, but we’ll see what the WWE does.

