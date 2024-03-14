Prime Video posted a series of images on Instagram to announce that filming for the upcoming series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has begun.
The on-set photos feature stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch reprising their roles as James Reece and Ben Edwards from the first series The Terminal List. Lukes Hemsworth and Tom Hopper are also joining. Hopper will play a new character named Raife Hastings.
Pratt and Kitsch return to the past in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf
The upcoming series is a prequel set five years before the events of the original show. In The Terminal List, Reece is caught in a web of a dangerous government conspiracy that threatens the lives of everyone he loves.
Dark Wolf will take the audience back in time to show how the team struggled with the harsh reality of war as well as its emotional impacts. It will also shed some light on Reece, Edwards and the rest of the team's backgrounds.
The series is based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel of the same name. David DiGilio created the series for Prime Video. Antoine Fuqua will also join Dark Wolf as a producer.
Fuqua, who directed The Equalizer films starring Denzel Washington, spoke with Collider about his involvement in Dark Wolf. He said he wants to direct an episode or two with Pratt if he can find the time.
When the prequel was announced, Pratt said, “This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, I'm happy to say that we're also working on a spin-off series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative.”
“And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List,” he added. Pratt also serves as an executive producer on the show.
The Terminal List is available to stream on Prime Video.