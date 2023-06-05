Jennifer Coolidge has opened up about the death of Tanya on The White Lotus and has a savage wish for her on-screen husband, Greg (played by Jon Gries).

Speaking to Jeremy Allan White (The Bear) as a part of Variety's “Actors on Actors” video series, Coolidge revealed her sick wish for Greg's fate.

“I hope there's some evil comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don't know, end up in a meat-grinding machine,” said Coolidge.

For those who don't remember or haven't seen The White Lotus Season 2, it contained the romance between Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg that formed at the end of the first season. Greg seemed like a lovely guy, but we soon learned of a plot he formed to kill Tanya and take her money. Tanya manages to escape the people trying to kill her only to slip off of their boat and die herself. It's a tragic, yet hilarious end of one of the show's brightest stars.

The White Lotus was created by Mike White for HBO and has been a hit show for them. The anthology series largely brought in new cast members for each of the first two seasons, though Coolidge and Gries served as the connective tissue between the seasons. The first season followed Armond (Murray Bartlett), the overworked manager of a White Lotus resort in Maui while the second followed two couples in Sicily — including characters played by F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, and Theo James — and a young teenager who falls hard for an escort. The third season will most likely take place in Asia.