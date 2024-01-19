The young Thunder guard is establishing himself as the best stat-sheet stuffer of his draft class.

Amid the Oklahoma City Thunder's ascent into one of the best teams in the association during the 2023-24 season, third-year guard Josh Giddey has found himself a bit lost in the shuffle. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's emergence as a top-10 player in the association and Jalen Williams rapidly developing to the point where it's necessary for the Thunder to give him touches, Giddey has been relegated to more of a support role.

Nonetheless, Giddey appears to be hitting his stride in his role in the Thunder's newfound pecking order. On Thursday night, the 21-year old guard put up 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in OKC's 134-129 win over the Utah Jazz, and in doing so, Giddey established himself as the best stat-sheet stuffer of his draft class.

According to Nick Gallo of Bally Sports Oklahoma (courtesy of stats expert Chris Josephson), Josh Giddey is the only player in his draft class with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists for their career. Moreover, Giddey is also the fastest player to reach those benchmarks in Thunder history, needing just 170 career games to do so.

Giddey needed to tally exactly six assists to reach 1,000 for his career, and he was able to do that before the halftime intermission during their win against the Jazz on Thursday night.

Being the best stat-sheet stuffer of his draft class is no mean feat for Josh Giddey. After all, the 2021 NBA Draft produced many quality players who play prominent roles for their teams. Included in that group are Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner, and Alperen Sengun, all of whom are featured players for their respective teams.

Nonetheless, unlike the Thunder guard, all of those players have either sustained injury woes (Cunningham, Mobley, and Wagner) and role fluctuations (Sengun). Meanwhile, Giddey has been mostly healthy throughout his career, and his role, apart from this season, has remained relatively steady, giving him plenty of opportunity to rack up stats.

Giddey's improved play as of late only serves to make the Thunder a more dangerous team. Given how much attention Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren draw on a nightly basis, Giddey must take advantage of a golden opportunity to contribute.