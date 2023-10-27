The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday night. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Thunder-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Thunder tamed the Chicago Bulls 124-104 on Wednesday. Early on, the Thunder and Bulls played a back-and-forth game. The Thunder started to establish a lead in the second quarter. Then, they pulled away in the second half. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points while shooting 12 for 18 from the field with 10 assists. Additionally, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams each had 16 points. Isaiah Joe added 14 points off the bench. Significantly, the Thunder shot 54.9 percent, including 48.7 percent from beyond the arc. They also held the Bulls to 41.5 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from the triples. Moreover, the Thunder made 15 of 18 shots from charity stripe. But the Thunder also turned the ball over 15 turnovers.

The Cavaliers edged out the Brooklyn Nets 114-113 on Wednesday. Significantly, it was a back-and-forth game, with the Cavs and Nets exchanging leads. But Donovan Mitchell connected with a 27-foot shot from the 3-point line with 13 seconds left to give the Cavs the lead. Then, Cameron Johnson missed a layup, and the Cavs survived. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Also, Max Strus added 27 points and 12 rebounds. Isaac Okoro added 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Darius Garland added 15 points, while Evan Mobley had 10. The Cavs shot 46.8 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from the triples. But the Cavaliers also allowed the Thunder to shoot 26 free throws. Also, they lost the battle of the boards 50-38. The Cavaliers also committed 17 turnovers.

The Thunder and Cavaliers split the season series in 2022-2023. However, the Cavs have won 4 of 6. The Cavaliers also are 2-4 in their past six games at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse against the Thunder.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Cavaliers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +3 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 ( -110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: NBA, Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder did the right things on Wednesday, eventually wearing the Bulls out and pulling away. Now, they hope to replicate that success in this battle against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander must continue to produce. Ultimately, he and his teammates must keep hitting shots. The Thunder must also continue to take advantage of any chances they get at the charity stripe. Likewise, the defense must replicate the effort from their last game. But the one thing they must improve is their ball-handling. Unfortunately, they turned the ball over too many times against the Bulls. Had they been playing a better team, it might have cost them.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can continue to thrive and succeed. Then, the supporting players must help him when the Cavaliers start to converge on him.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavs won a game they could have easily lost. They persevered despite getting outshot, losing the battle on the boards, and getting into serious foul trouble. But the Cavaliers understand what they need to do.

They will likely be without Jarrett Allen, who is still dealing with injuries. Therefore, the Cavs must figure out how to shoot the ball better, especially with his teammates. Mitchell will look to once again carry the Cavaliers on his back. Then, his teammates must pick it up. The Cavaliers struggled on the boards, and it will come back to bite them if it happens again. Therefore, the Cavs will miss Allen for that reason. Someone must pick up the slack. Additionally, they must stay out of foul trouble. They sent the Nets to the charity stripe 25 times. Ultimately, this cannot keep happening. The Cavaliers also must do better at handling the ball. Thus, they must limit their turnovers.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell can keep producing as he did in the first game. Then, they must play better defense while staying out of foul trouble. The turnovers have to go down as well.

Final Thunder-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are excited for their home opener. Therefore, look for a more inspired effort against a Thunder team that will be good soon. But this game will go to the Cavaliers, as they take better shots and find a way to rout the Thunder.

Final Thunder-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-110)