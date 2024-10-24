ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Thunder visit the Nuggets to open the NBA Season! The Thunder are widely seen as the best team in the Western Conference, but the Nuggets are just behind them this year. Let's continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Thunder burst onto the NBA scene last year after sneaking into the play-in game two years ago. They were the best team in the Western Conference last year thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the team. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are also standouts and great backups for Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Nuggets were seen as the best team in the Western Conference last year because they won it the previous year and have the best player in the NBA, Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon offer great backup to keep the Nuggets on top of the Western Conference.

Here are the Thunder-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Nuggets Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Denver Nuggets: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs Nuggets

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder were great on offense last year. They were third in scoring at 120.1 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 49.9%, and first in three-point percentage at 38.9%. Five different Thunder players averaged over double digits, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way at 30.1 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also led the way in assists at 6.2 per game. Gilgeous-Alexander is the engine that makes this team go, and he should be huge for the team entering this season once again.

The Thunder's defense was great last year. They were 11th in scoring defense at 112.7 points per game, third in field goal defense at 45.5%, and 12th in three-point defense at 36.1%. Chet Holmgren is key for this team down low on defense because he leads the team in rebounds at 7.9 and in blocks at 2.3. Then, two players averaged at least one steal per game, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading at two per game and Williams just behind him at 1.1 per game. This defense was great, and there is still much room to grow this season.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets' offense was not as good as in recent years. They scored 114.9 points per game and shot 49.6% from the field and 37.4% behind the arc. Six Nuggets averaged over double digits in scoring, with Nikola Jokic leading at 26.4 points per game. Then, Jokic led in assists at nine per game. The offense revolves around Jokic but relies on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. next to him.

The defense for the Nuggets was great last season. They allowed 109.6 points per game, allowed a field goal percentage of 46.2%, and had a three-point field goal percentage defense of 35.5%. Nikola Jokic leads in rebounds at 12.4 per game. Three Nuggets averaged at least one steal per game, with Jokic leading at 1.4. Then, Watson led in blocks per game at 1.1, just in front of Jokic's 0.9 per game. Jokic makes this team go across the board on offense and defense, and it will not be much different this season.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are the up-and-coming team in this game, while the Nuggets feel like the established juggernaut in the Western Conference. The Thunder are the better team this season. I think the Thunder will cover and win outright in this game against the Nuggets, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the waves of players they can send at different teams rivaling the Boston Celtics.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +2 (-110)