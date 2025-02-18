One of the top relationships in WWE is Tiffany Stratton and her boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, who have been dating for a while. During a recent interview, Kaiser recalled the origins of their relationship.

The two met at WWE's Performance Center. They knew “of each other” before the Women's World Champion got on Kaiser's radar. It “took a while” for any traction to be made; Kaiser said it was about “three-to-six months” before either of them made a move.

“I think we kind of played the same game,” Kaiser said with a smile. “We are very similar. We are both pretty stubborn, or we can be pretty stubborn, and I don't think nobody wanted to take the first step.”

They ran into each other while out with friends. It was Stratton's birthday weekend, and they “somehow” got to planning a date. They played rock, paper, scissors, which Kaiser claims to have intentionally lost.

“One of us said, ‘Well, you've gotta ask me,' and then we played rock paper scissors over that, and I lost on purpose so I could ask her out for a date,” he said. “That's how you do it. Give her the win, and then win in the end.”

Kaiser acknowledged he has seen people call him “Lud-rizz Kaiser.” However, he believes that they would have ended up together without the game of rock paper scissors.

When did WWE's Tiffany Stratton and boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser start dating?

According to Kaiser, he has been dating Stratton for “over three years.” They are still going steady, and perhaps they will take the next step sooner rather than later.

Both of them are two of WWE's rising stars. Stratton is the current Women's Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax.

After her cash-in, Stratton had a successful title defense against Bayley. That is her lone title defense so far in her reign. However, she will have to defend it against Charlotte Flair, a 14-time world champion, at WrestleMania 41.

Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match after returning from injury. She then took a couple of weeks before deciding to challenge Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Kaiser has been with WWE since 2017 and is a part of the Imperium faction with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. He is currently feuding with Penta and Pete Dunne on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

He has also challenged for championship gold on several occasions. Kaiser answered LA Knight's open challenge for the United States Championship when Friday Night SmackDown was in Berlin, Germany. However, he lost.

Since then, he has also challenged Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker for his belt. He faced Breakker and Sheamus in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024. Once again, he lost the match.

He then entered the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1. Kaiser was eliminated in six seconds by Penta, adding fuel to their rivalry.