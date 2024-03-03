For the first time since 2007, the Detroit Tigers are going through spring training without Miguel Cabrera. The retirement of the future Hall of Famer signals a new era for the Tigers. Some things are still the same, though, as the team has called Joker Marchant Stadium their spring training home since 1966. They have played spring training baseball in Lakeland, Florida, since 1934, and the team has the longest-running relationship with a spring home in MLB. Fans can watch the team's spring training games on fuboTV.
*Watch Tigers spring training games live with fuboTV (CLICK FOR A FREE TRIAL)*
Tigers 2024 spring training schedule
With Cabrera retired, youngsters like Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene will have their time in the spotlight for the Tigers, and that starts in spring training. The team also brought in veterans like Kenta Maeda, Jack Flaherty, and most recently, Gio Urshela.
- Feb. 24 vs. Yankees – (L) 22-10
- Feb. 25 @ Rays – (T) 9-9
- Feb. 26 vs. Astros – (W) 4-0
- Feb. 27 vs. Blue Jays/@ Orioles (split-squad) – (W) 6-4/(W) 5-2
- Feb. 28 @ Pirates – (W) 5-3
- Feb. 29 @ Red Sox – (L) 5-2
- March 1 vs. Phillies – (W) 4-2
- March 2 vs. Pirates – (L) 7-3
- March 3 @ Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET – MLB Network, fuboTV
- March 4 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Detroit, fuboTV
- March 5 @ Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 7 vs. Blue Jays/@ Yankees (split-squad): 6:05 p.m. ET/6:35 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Detroit, Extra
- March 8 @ Orioles: 6:05 p.m. ET
- March 9 vs. Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 10 @ Mets: 1:10 p.m. ET
- March 11 @ Astros: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 12 vs. Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Detroit, fuboTV
- March 13 @ Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 14 vs. Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 15 vs. Braves/@ Blue Jays (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET/ 1:07 p.m. ET
- March 16 @ Pirates: 4:05 p.m. ET
- March 17 vs. Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 19 vs. Phillies: 6:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Detroit, Extra
- March 20 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 21 vs. Mets: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Detroit, fuboTV
- March 22 @ Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 23 vs. Yankees/@ Blue Jays (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET/ 1:07 p.m. ET
- March 24 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 26 @ Rays: 12:35 p.m. ET
Tigers TV/streaming guide
After an embarrassing loss in which they allowed 22 runs in the spring training opening game, the Tigers have won five of their last seven games. Bally Sports Detroit is the regional sports network that broadcasts the Tigers' spring training games. In the Detroit market, you can catch those games on fuboTV. Unfortunately, only seven of the Tigers' spring training games are on television this year.