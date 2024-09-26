The Detroit Tigers are holding on tightly to one of the three American League Wild Card spots. Entering Thursday, the Tigers are tied with the Kansas City Royals and both teams are two games ahead of the Minnesota Twins as the MLB regular season enters the final weekend.

As such, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell could not contain his excitement to see the Tigers on the brink of the playoffs.

“I'm rooting for those guys, I do,” Campbell said. “I love it because I think when you sit in these seats and you do what they are doing at a professional level, it doesn't matter where you are at. You just gotta keep improving. You just improve, improve, improve, work, work, work — and that's what they've done…And you just don't know how many kinks you're working through, that you are trying to figure out. Find the best rotation and figure it out, work on this, and work with this and what about this lineup? And pretty soon you find it and you get better and better and better. And that's what they've done, they are playing really good right now. So yeah, I'm fired up for them.”

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say Campbell is excited to see another Detroit team set to make the playoffs just a year after the Lions made a run to the NFC title game. Campbell also expressed how he heard the Tigers were “written off“, per Jared Ramsey of The Detroit Free Press.

“It's awesome, dude,” Campbell said. “The Tigers were written off in July, I heard it. Now look at 'em.”

Tigers' turnaround has been impressive

Back on August 11, the Tigers sat seven games below .500 and were a longshot to make the postseason. Now, they are just a few games away from clinching a spot for the first time since 2014.

The Tigers entered Thursday with four straight wins and eight wins in the last nine games, so they have been hot as can be as of late as they try to secure a spot in the MLB postseason.

After finishing the series with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Tigers finish with three games against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, and the White Sox are just around the corner from setting an MLB record for most losses in a season. It sure looks good for the Tigers entering the final weekend.