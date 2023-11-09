Karl-Anthony Towns' has been a disappointment for the Timberwolves amidst the team's strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season.

There is no question that the Minnesota Timberwolves are Anthony Edwards' team. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick has proven with his play this 2023-24 NBA season that he is the undisputed franchise star in Minnesota. He has led the Timberwolves to a 4-2 start and these include wins over the two best teams in each conference — the Boston Celtics and the defending champion Denver Nuggets. In six games so far, Edwards is averaging 28.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 52.0 percent from the field, including 47.2 percent from beyond the arc.

But Minnesota isn't just the Anthony Edwards show. As a team, the Timberwolves are starting to create an identity. Rudy Gobert is finally proving his worth by anchoring Minnesota to being the best defensive team in the NBA. Jaden McDaniels has thrived as a 3-and-D wing and is wreaking havoc as one of the best non-big-man defenders in the Association. Mike Conley is as steady a veteran facilitator for this team. Naz Reid has emerged as one of the most reliable bench contributors in the NBA. The only real disappointment so far for the Timberwolves this season is former No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns.

Timberwolves biggest disappointment this season: Karl-Anthony Towns

There's no doubt Karl-Anthony Towns has been the biggest disappointment for the Minnesota Timberwolves this 2023-24 NBA season. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 16.7 points while shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from beyond the arc — all of which are career-low numbers so far.

Even with Edwards' emergence as the top guy, many expected Towns to be a reliable No. 2 option who can complement the explosive shooting guard out of Atlanta. But so far, the former Kentucky standout has underwhelmed and is struggling in that role.

Towns seemingly hit rock bottom in Minnesota's last win over the Boston Celtics. Though the team enjoyed and thrived in an exciting 114-109 win, where Edwards dropped a season-high 38 points, KAT had one of the worst games of his career. Towns tallied seven points, committed seven turnovers, shot just 3-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-7 from three, and fouled out in 27 forgettable minutes.

If Minnesota wants to truly level up as a legitimate contender, Towns will need to keep in step with the rest of his team. Everyone is playing at a high level, especially Edwards, who is quickly developing as a two-way stud in the NBA. Heck, the 22-year-old has even elevated his playmaking and leading the team in assists.

Towns, meanwhile, has taken a huge step back offensively and hasn't improved as a defender, either. He may still be adjusting in his new role playing alongside a fellow 7-footer inside the paint.

KAT is shooting just 60.0 percent from within three feet of the basket this season, which is easily a career-low. He is also shooting just 43.8 percent from within three-to-10 feet, which is also the worst mark of his career in that area.

Towns trade rumors

Even with Towns' struggles, the Timberwolves have played much better than expected and are actually starting to establish an identity on the defensive side of the floor. This has sparked trade rumors surrounding the big man.

Several teams could still be interested in acquiring a former No. 1 overall pick who has made the All-NBA team twice in his career. New York has been linked as a destination for Towns.

If the Timberwolves are able to get a decent return package and perhaps another star for KAT, this team could be dangerous with Edwards leading the way offensively and Gobert anchoring them to the top defense in the NBA.