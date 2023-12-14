Will Anthony Edwards play vs Mavs?

The first-place Minnesota Timberwolves will hit the road on Thursday night to face the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference clash, but they could be without their best player Anthony Edwards.

The high-flying guard is listed as questionable with a hip injury, per the latest NBA injury report. Edwards didn't play in Monday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans due to the same issue. He last suited up on Friday in a blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. However, the former first-overall pick exited early with hip discomfort.

Anthony Edwards injury

Edwards also missed a pair of games earlier in the campaign with a hip injury, but it doesn't appear it's serious, considering he is deemed questionable here. Overall though, Ant has managed to stay healthy in 2023-24 and has played a massive part in the Wolves' success.

The 22-year-old is averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 45% shooting from the field and a 37.8% clip from three-point land. He's proving every night to be the franchise cornerstone in Minnesota.

While Edwards sitting out another contest isn't a huge deal, the Timberwolves undoubtedly need him healthy in the long-term to keep up their success. We saw how much they missed him in the Pelicans loss, with no one player taking control and leading by example.

If Anthony Edwards isn't unavailable in Dallas, Troy Brown will likely get another start at shooting guard. He was disappointing in NOLA, scoring only five points in 27 minutes of action.

We'll have a better idea of Edwards' status as tip-off nears.