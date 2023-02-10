It comes as no surprise that Anthony Edwards has been selected as a replacement for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. The Minnesota Timberwolves stud has done well enough this season to deserve a spot in the star-studded affair, and it’s actually a bit of a travesty that he wasn’t voted in in the first place.

At this point, however, Edwards has no intention of settling for a participation medal. Now that he’s going to take part in the All-Star game for the first time in his career, the 21-year-old wants to win it all:

“I saw Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. So I’m trying to do that,” Edwards said, via Timberwolves beat reporter Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

Why is this not surprising at all? You just knew that Anthony Edwards was going to say something like this the moment he was named an All-Star replacement. What makes this so intriguing, however, is that he can actually do it.

You can be sure that Edwards won’t be shying away from the spotlight alongside some of the biggest names in the NBA today. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is more than confident that he’s at the same level as these superstars and that he deserves to play alongside them in the NBA All-Star Game. As a matter of fact, Edwards wants to prove that he’s the best of the best, and he intends to do just that by winning the All-Star Game MVP title.