ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on Wednesday that Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is finally expected to make his return to action against the Atlanta Hawks following a lengthy 51-game injury layoff. However, there appears to be a twist to this story, with KAT now still in danger of sitting out at least one more game. Anthony Edwards has also popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game, so at this point, the fans want to know: Are Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Hawks?

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Hawks

Edwards has missed Minnesota’s last two games due to a lingering ankle injury. This is why it comes as no surprise that the 21-year-old is currently listed as questionable to play, per the Timberwolves PR team on Twitter. Edwards is currently dealing with a sprain in his right ankle, and if he’s unable to go on Wednesday, his next chance to suit up will be on Sunday against the defending champs Golden State Warriors.

Towns, on the other hand, is also listed as questionable to play on the official injury report. This is despite the fact that multiple reports have already stated that he is set to return on Wednesday night. It’s a bit intriguing that the Timberwolves have yet to confirm his availability with just hours remaining before tipoff. The good news for Timberwolves fans, however, is that head coach Chris Finch has now confirmed Towns’ availability for Wednesday’s clash. He is now officially good to go.

Nevertheless, with regard to the question of are Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Hawks, it’s a “probably not” for Edwards, and a “yes” for Towns.