The NBA world was shaken when the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte Divincenzo. Randle dealt with injuries for most of last season, but he's looking to have a start fresh on a team that's led by Anthony Edwards. Not only is Randle looking for a fresh start, but he has a fresh new look as he heads to his new team.

Randle's mother posted a picture with them together, as he's sporting a low haircut now.

“New chapter new hair cut and beard!,” Randle's mom wrote in the caption. “Proud of you Ju [Julius Randle] Let’s go Wolves!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolyn Kyles (@ckyles6494)

It seems as if Randle is buying into his new team, and the hope is that he can fit in seamlessly with them after their Western Conference Finals appearance last season.

Will Julius Randle fit with the Timberwolves?

It was a big surprise that the Timberwolves would trade Karl-Anthony Towns after how far they made it in the playoffs last season, but it may have been coming soon due to the new CBA rules. The Timberwolves had a lot of money invested into their frontcourt, especially after signing Naz Reid to an extension, and Towns was probably the odd man out due to his contract.

That led them to go for Randle, someone on an expiring contract who could possibly help the Timberwolves. Last season, Minnesota didn't have much shot creation outside of Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley, and Julius Randle can offer them help in that area. Along with shot creation, they got a shot maker in Donte Divincenzo. The Timberwolves should still be a good team, but it'll be interesting to see if they take a step forward or back with the move.