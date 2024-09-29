The Minnesota Timberwolves made a stunning trade that shocked the NBA world, acquiring Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo from the New York Knicks for Karl-Anthony Towns. Both Randle and Towns had been important pieces to their teams over the years, and now they'll look to make an impact on their new squads. As with any change, that means that the family is affected by the move as well. Kendra Randle, Julius' wife, is getting used to the change already after she posted a picture of her husband photoshopped in a Timberwolves jersey.

On her Instagram story, she's reposted several pictures of her, Julius, and their son during their time in New York and also posted a message that Ben Stiller wrote about Julius.

For Randle, the hope is that the new change will work out well for him, as he's headed to a team that has huge aspirations after making it to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Julius Randle acquired by Timberwolves in trade

Julius Randle is going back to the Western Conference as he was traded to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. Randle dealt with injuries last season and didn't appear in the playoffs when the Knicks made their run, and he was also looking for a contract extension. It seemed as if Randle and the Knicks were never able to get a deal done, and they decided to trade him.

There's still a question on whether Randle will fit on the Timberwolves, but one thing that he can do for them is offer more ball-handling and shot creation. Defensively, Randle will try to mesh with a team that was top-five in the league last season. On paper, it looks like both the Timberwolves and Knicks benefitted from the trade, but it won't be until they hit the court to see if it works.