The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns battle it out on Wednesday night in a matchup that could have major implications on their respective standings in the conference. The Suns are currently sitting at fourth with a 40-35 record, while the Wolves are just 1.5 games behind them at sixth.

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards have been nursing respective injuries for Minnesota, so at this point, the fans want to know if their two stars will be available to face the Suns and the returning Kevin Durant.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Suns

The good news for the Timberwolves faithful is that both Towns and Edwards have been tagged as probable to play on Wednesday. Towns was forced to sit out Monday’s massive win over the Sacramento Kings as part of the team’s management plan for his right calf injury. It appears to have been a simple night off for KAT, who was out of action for nearly four months because of the calf issue.

Edwards, on the other hand, has been dealing with a sprain in his right ankle. He missed three games because of the knock but was able to play in Minnesota’s recent back-to-back set on Sunday and Monday.

At this point, it seems that only an unforeseen setback is going to prevent both Towns and Edwards from suiting up against the Suns. The Timberwolves will need to be at their very best as the Suns welcome Kevin Durant back from injury after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.