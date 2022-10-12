Karl-Anthony Towns’ favorite player of all-time will get Lakers fans hyped

Karl-Anthony Towns took some time to answer questions at a recent GMC-sponsored event in LA. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar revealed his favorite NBA player of all-time.

“Number 32 became a thing for me because of Magic Johnson,” Towns said. “The ways he made his teammates better, the way he showtime…when I was young I always wanted to make my teammates better. So shoutout to Magic giving me that confidence to do it.”

He may have picked a Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar as his favorite player, but Karl-Anthony Towns also told me he is excited for the upcoming 2022-2023 season with the Timberwolves. He believes the team has what it takes to make a deep run this year and has been pleased with the way things have come together during the preseason.

There is no denying the fact that Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best players in today’s NBA. His ability to stretch the floor while displaying interior prowess is impressive to say the least.

He is fresh off of a 2021-2022 season that saw him average 24.6 points per game on 53 percent field goal shooting and 41 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, he averaged 10 rebounds and just under 4 assists per game for good measure.

As the reigning three-point contest champion, KAT recently questioned his NBA 2K23 three-point rating.

The Timberwolves feature a talented core of young players. The organization is confident in the team’s future with Karl-Anthony Towns leading the charge. His Magic Johnson-inspired team-first mindset will help Minnesota without question moving forward as well.