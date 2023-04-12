Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Karl-Anthony Towns got a ton of backlash during their Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers over his foul trouble that put the Minnesota Timberwolves in a difficult situation.

With Rudy Gobert suspended and Jaden McDaniels injured, the Timberwolves headed to the Lakers game with a thin frontcourt. That is already a difficult spot to be in since they are facing an MVP-caliber center in Anthony Davis.

Sure enough, one would expect for Towns to step up and stay on the floor for long periods considering that they don’t have much big man depth. However, that’s not the case, as KAT found himself in deep foul trouble in the game. He got his fifth foul of the night with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, forcing head coach Chris Finch to take him out.

It sparked the frustrations of Timberwolves fans, especially since they really couldn’t afford to have the superstar center out in such a crucial game.

“Karl Anthony towns plays so stupid man,” one angry fan said. Another commenter added, “Karl Anthony Towns can’t make a shot if he on the bench …them fouls weren’t smart.”

A third Twitter user didn’t hold back as well and said, “Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the lowest IQ players I’ve ever watched. He did the same thing last postseason too. You have to know not to foul, especially with Gobert out.”

“Karl Anthony Towns has to be the dumbest superstar athlete in history,” a critic added.

To be fair, the angry reactions from fans are warranted. The Timberwolves are already leading the league in blown double-digit leads this 2022-23 with 18, so Towns should have known better not to put himself in such bad situation.

Furthermore, the Lakers went on a run after Towns’ fifth foul, with LeBron James and co. eventually tying the game and sending it to overtime despite trailing by as much as 15 points in the contest.